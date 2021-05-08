Canaccord Genuity Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $210.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

Five9 stock opened at $170.14 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

