Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stake Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,837 shares of company stock valued at $61,933,661 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

