Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.01 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 402,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,774. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 217.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

