Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.82 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of CMBM traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 402,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 217.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

