Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

