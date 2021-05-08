Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

CBOX stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Tuesday. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The firm has a market cap of £103.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.83.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

