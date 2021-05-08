Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Earnings Results

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

CSTE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 247,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.46 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

