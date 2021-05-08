Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

