Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.39. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. 5,769,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 279,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

