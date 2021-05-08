Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $51.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,756.23. 103,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,800.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,955.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,682.44 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

