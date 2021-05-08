Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 6,836 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

