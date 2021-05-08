Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 109 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,648 shares of company stock worth $48,428,517. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $315.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

