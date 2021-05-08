Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82.

