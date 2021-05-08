Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.