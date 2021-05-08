BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$22.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

