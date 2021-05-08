Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 356,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,014. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -198.22 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $55.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

