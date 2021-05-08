Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.18 by C($1.45). The company had revenue of C$13.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

