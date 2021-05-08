Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

BBU opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

