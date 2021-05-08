Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 3.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after buying an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after buying an additional 271,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

BAM opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

