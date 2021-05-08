Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

