Brokers Set Expectations for Oncorus, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncorus in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 over the last ninety days.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

