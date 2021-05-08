Brokers Set Expectations for Evolent Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Evolent Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

EVH opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.