Brokers Offer Predictions for Applied Genetic Technologies Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

