Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veru Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Veru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year.

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.81 on Friday. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $561.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veru by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

