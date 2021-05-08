Brokerages Set Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) PT at $31.40

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

TUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

