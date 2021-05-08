Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Price Target at $259.33

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.14. 483,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.85 and its 200 day moving average is $226.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $155.19 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

