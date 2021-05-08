Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Target Price at €36.77

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.95 ($44.65).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

