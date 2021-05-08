Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price at $10.33

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,329. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

