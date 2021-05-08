Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Price Target at €88.93

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €89.07 ($104.78).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

BMW traded up €0.42 ($0.49) on Friday, hitting €83.39 ($98.11). 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a fifty-two week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

