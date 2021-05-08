Brokerages Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Target Price at $150.20

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. 900,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

