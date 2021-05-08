Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report sales of $607.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $631.10 million. Viasat reported sales of $591.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

VSAT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 490,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,479.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $23,636,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

