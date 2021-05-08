Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $988.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $988.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $992.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.13 million. Synopsys posted sales of $861.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.84. The company had a trading volume of 617,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

