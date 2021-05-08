Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $563.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $573.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.30 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $443.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

QGEN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,851. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $208,212,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 222,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,120,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 100,796 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

