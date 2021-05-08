Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report sales of $201.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the highest is $213.85 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $227.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $808.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.75 million to $831.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $837.42 million, with estimates ranging from $770.71 million to $988.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,589,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in ProAssurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.