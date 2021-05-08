Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. 473,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,110. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $396.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 in the last ninety days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 73,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

