Brokerages Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $287,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,073. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $392.23 million, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.26.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

