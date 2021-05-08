Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,055,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,563 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.