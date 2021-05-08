Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $177.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $719.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.92. 736,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

