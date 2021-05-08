Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post sales of $195.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.50 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $291.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $863.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,193. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.