Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.85 Million

Brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce sales of $380.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $385.30 million and the lowest is $376.40 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $301.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 316,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

