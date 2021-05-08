Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $459.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $463.67 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $400.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 562,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,339. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,994 shares of company stock worth $7,006,495. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $72,825,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

