Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 1,115,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

