Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Earnings of $5.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $8.23. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,993.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.61.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,952,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.