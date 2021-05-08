Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,233.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

