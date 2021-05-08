Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.