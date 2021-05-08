BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385,417 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 697.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $147.88 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.35.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

