BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,123 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $70,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 408,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $103.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.