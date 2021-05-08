BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 886,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $336,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Shares of NTES opened at $109.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

