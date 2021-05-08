BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $27.42 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

