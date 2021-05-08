BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.18% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.